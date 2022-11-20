Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Nov 20
    PBA

    Cavitex eliminates J&T, takes on Ginebra in PBA 3x3 semis

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CAVITEX booted out J&T, 20-18, and denied the Express a shot at winning a second straight leg crown in the PBA 3x3 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

    Jorey Napoles fired nine points in the win over the top seeded Express that pushed the Braves to the Leg 4 semis of the Second Conference Season 2.

    The Express make an early exit a qweek after winning a leg title with victory in the final against TNT.

    The Braves now tackle Barangay Ginebra in the Final Four.

    Kim Aurin

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Kim Aurin netted six points and eight rebounds as the Kings downed Terrafirma 3x3, 18-15.

    Watch Now

    The other semifinals pit Leg 1 champion TNT opposite Meralco.

    The Tropang Giga outlasted NorthPort Batang Pier, 21-18, while Alfred Batino erupted for 10 points to power the Bolts past Platinum Karaoke, 15-14.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicLeo AustriatopicYeng GuiaotopicSan Miguel BeermentopicScottie ThompsontopicJio JalalontopicBay Area Dragons
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again