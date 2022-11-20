Cavitex eliminates J&T, takes on Ginebra in PBA 3x3 semis

CAVITEX booted out J&T, 20-18, and denied the Express a shot at winning a second straight leg crown in the PBA 3x3 on Sunday at Robinsons Place Novaliches.

Jorey Napoles fired nine points in the win over the top seeded Express that pushed the Braves to the Leg 4 semis of the Second Conference Season 2.

The Express make an early exit a qweek after winning a leg title with victory in the final against TNT.

The Braves now tackle Barangay Ginebra in the Final Four.

Kim Aurin netted six points and eight rebounds as the Kings downed Terrafirma 3x3, 18-15.

The other semifinals pit Leg 1 champion TNT opposite Meralco.

The Tropang Giga outlasted NorthPort Batang Pier, 21-18, while Alfred Batino erupted for 10 points to power the Bolts past Platinum Karaoke, 15-14.