PBA 3x3: Cavitex, 3 other top guns reach Leg 5 playoffs

THE top guns made their move right away and secured quarterfinal berths in Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Las Pinas.
Leg winners San Miguel, TNT, and Cavitex, along with Meralco swept their way to Sunday’s knockout stage.
See Converge game plan aimed at getting June Mar out of the way, says Arana
The Braves, winner of last week’s leg, topped Pool A by taking care of games against Purefoods (21-17) and J&T Express (22-20), while Leg 1 champion Beermen did the same in Pool B behind victories over Pioneer Elastoseal (21-9) and Barangay Ginebra (21-18).
The Tropang Giga, ruler of Leg 3, emerged unbeaten in Pool C after cruising past NorthPort (21-9) and Blackwater (21-13), ditto for the Bolts, who turned back Terrafirma (15-12), and Platinum Karaoke (21-19).
In the knockout stage, Cavitex faces Pool C No. 2 NorthPort, which made it to the next round for the first time this conference after beating Blackwater (15-14) in pool play.
San Miguel takes on Pool D second seed Platinum Karaoke, TNT faces Pool A no. 2 Purefoods, while Meralco arranged an early showdown with Leg 4 winner and Pool B second seed Barangay Ginebra.
A top purse of P100,000 awaits the champion of the penultimate leg of the season’s final conference.