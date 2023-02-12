PBA 3x3: Cavitex, 3 other top guns reach Leg 5 playoffs

THE top guns made their move right away and secured quarterfinal berths in Leg 5 of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference Season 2 at Robinsons Las Pinas.

Leg winners San Miguel, TNT, and Cavitex, along with Meralco swept their way to Sunday’s knockout stage.

The Braves, winner of last week’s leg, topped Pool A by taking care of games against Purefoods (21-17) and J&T Express (22-20), while Leg 1 champion Beermen did the same in Pool B behind victories over Pioneer Elastoseal (21-9) and Barangay Ginebra (21-18).

The Tropang Giga, ruler of Leg 3, emerged unbeaten in Pool C after cruising past NorthPort (21-9) and Blackwater (21-13), ditto for the Bolts, who turned back Terrafirma (15-12), and Platinum Karaoke (21-19).

In the knockout stage, Cavitex faces Pool C No. 2 NorthPort, which made it to the next round for the first time this conference after beating Blackwater (15-14) in pool play.

San Miguel takes on Pool D second seed Platinum Karaoke, TNT faces Pool A no. 2 Purefoods, while Meralco arranged an early showdown with Leg 4 winner and Pool B second seed Barangay Ginebra.

A top purse of P100,000 awaits the champion of the penultimate leg of the season’s final conference.