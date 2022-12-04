Payback time for Cavitex as Braves beat Platinum for PBA 3x3 leg title

IT didn’t take long for Cavitex to get its revenge against Platinum Karaoke.

Dominick Fajardo and Chester Saldua led the Braves to a fast start on the way to a dominant 21-13 win over their former tormentor and clinch their first leg championship in the Second Conference Season 2 of the PBA 3x3 on Sunday.

Fajardo finished with nine points, while Saldua added seven as the duo combined to give Cavitex a 13-3 lead with the finals of Leg 5 still to breach its halfway point at the Robinsons Place in Novaliches.

Jorey Napoles, the one-time 3x3 national team member, later secured the champion’s pot worth P100,000 when he hit the game-clinching deuce.

It was payback time for Cavitex, coached by Emman Monfort, who lost the Leg 4 championship to Platinum Karaoke just last week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The title run likewise ended a pair of runner-up finishes by the Braves in the previous two legs of the standalone tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Big man Tzaddy Rangel complete the Cavitex quartet.

Platinum Karaoke bagged P50,000 for placing runner-up, while Pioneer Elastoseal received P30,000 after beating Barangay Ginebra in the battle for third and its first podium finish this season.

Watch Now

The scores

Third place

Pioneer Elastoseal (17) – Doliguez 7, Abrigo 5, Rivera 4, Morido 1.

Ginebra (14) – Gumaru 7, Mangahas 3, Aurin 3, Cu 1.

Final

Cavitex (21) – Fajardo 9, Saldua 7, Napoles 5, Rangel 0.

Platinum Karaoke (13) – Banal 4, Andrada 4, Sazon 4, Tumalip 1.