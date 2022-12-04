Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Payback time for Cavitex as Braves beat Platinum for PBA 3x3 leg title

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    undefined

    IT didn’t take long for Cavitex to get its revenge against Platinum Karaoke.

    Dominick Fajardo and Chester Saldua led the Braves to a fast start on the way to a dominant 21-13 win over their former tormentor and clinch their first leg championship in the Second Conference Season 2 of the PBA 3x3 on Sunday.

    Fajardo finished with nine points, while Saldua added seven as the duo combined to give Cavitex a 13-3 lead with the finals of Leg 5 still to breach its halfway point at the Robinsons Place in Novaliches.

    Jorey Napoles, the one-time 3x3 national team member, later secured the champion’s pot worth P100,000 when he hit the game-clinching deuce.

    It was payback time for Cavitex, coached by Emman Monfort, who lost the Leg 4 championship to Platinum Karaoke just last week.

      The title run likewise ended a pair of runner-up finishes by the Braves in the previous two legs of the standalone tournament.

      Big man Tzaddy Rangel complete the Cavitex quartet.

      Platinum Karaoke bagged P50,000 for placing runner-up, while Pioneer Elastoseal received P30,000 after beating Barangay Ginebra in the battle for third and its first podium finish this season.

      The scores

      Third place

      Pioneer Elastoseal (17) – Doliguez 7, Abrigo 5, Rivera 4, Morido 1.

      Ginebra (14) – Gumaru 7, Mangahas 3, Aurin 3, Cu 1.

      Final

      Cavitex (21) – Fajardo 9, Saldua 7, Napoles 5, Rangel 0.

      Platinum Karaoke (13) – Banal 4, Andrada 4, Sazon 4, Tumalip 1.

      PBA Updates
      topicChot ReyestopicMeralco BoltstopicChito VictolerotopicAaron BlacktopicTim ConetopicAlex Cabagnot
