Paul Lee says trimming down during lockdown brought game back up

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Rediscovering his perfect playing shape was the one positive takeaway the PBA bubble has given to Paul Lee.

The Magnolia guard admitted the workout and conditioning he did during the quarantine period helped him define the right playing weight for him as indicated with how he carried the Hotshots Philippine Cup campaign.

While the team had an abrupt exit after being shown the door by the Phoenix Super LPG, 89-88, in their quarterfinals match up, Lee said he felt light and good the entire time he was in the bubble.

Now he vows to keep it that way the rest of his career.

“Nakita ko yung diprensiya. Nakita ko yung better self ko, kung paano ako maglaro kung nasa shape talaga ako na maayos,” said Lee on Sunday just before the Hotshots came back home to Manila.

“Tuluy-tuloy na itong ganitong klase ng paghahanda ang gagawin ko. Ito na ito hanggang sa mag-retire ako.”

Lee worked his way to stay in condition even during the quarantine period. And he complimented the workout with a healthy diet that saw him lose weight from 215 lbs. to his current 190.

“Si Paul kaunti na lang yung ‘baby fat’ niya,” coach Chito Victolero said in teasing his prized gunner.

But Lee liked the result as he bounced lighter on the floor and shooting as deadly as ever.

At one point of the Hotshots’ campaign, the 31-year-old Lee averaged 29.0 points per outing as the team strung together a five-game winning run to make it to the quarterfinals.

And despite just landing at no. 13 in the statistical points standings in the end of the eliminations (19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists), Lee was in the conversation as a strong contender for the bubble MVP if and when the league decides to give such an award.

Too bad, Magnolia failed to make it deep into the playoffs.

“That’s how it is,” said Lee of the Hotshots’s campaign after previously making the All-Filipino finals for two straight seasons.

“Darating din talaga sa point na ganun. We did everything na matuloy namin yung campaign namin sa All-Filipino, pero hanggang doon lang talaga,” he added. “Ginawa naman namin ang lahat, kaya I’m still very proud sa team namin.”

For the Hotshots, the feeling is mutual too, for sure.