Paul Lee shows excitement as Magnolia opens bubble campaign vs NLEX

MAGNOLIA makes its debut in the bubble on Wednesday night when the Hotshots go up against NLEX in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Hotshots also eye for their first win in the conference in their 6:45 p.m. encounter with the Road Warriors.

If there’s an indication of how excited Magnolia is to play, one can check out Jackson Corpuz’s Instagram post where it showed Paul Lee, in their hotel room, already in his uniform nearly seven hours before tipoff.

Magnolia, the only team which has yet to play in the bubble, has a reason to get excited. Seven months ago, the Hotshots lost to defending champion San Miguel, 94-78, last March 8 and didn’t have the opportunity to atone for the loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos | PBA Images

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero cautioned his wards to stay focused ahead of their first match in the bubble.

“Pinaliwanag ko sa mga players na hindi na kami dapat mag-dwell doon especially ngayon na we are looking forward dito sa bubble. We know it’s a disadvantage but wala naman kaming magagawa doon, it’s our fault. Importante lang kalimutan ninyo ‘yun, and we look forward to this,” said Victolero.

NLEX eyes a bounce-back victory after it dropping its opening game in the bubble against Barangay Ginebra, 102-92, last Sunday.

In the first game, Alaska and Meralco collide at 4 p.m. as both teams seek for their first win as well in the bubble.

The Aces lost to TNT, 100-95, last Sunday, while the Bolts dropped a 116-98 decision to Phoenix Super LPG.

___

