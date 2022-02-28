Lee admits getting motivated by loss to NorthPort as Magnolia vents ire on SMB

ANTIPOLO – Magnolia was quick to move on from its first loss of the conference against NorthPort on Thursday, and that mindset enabled the Hotshots to pull off a lopsided win over San Miguel on Sunday.

Hotshots star Paul Lee said the team no longer looked back at what went wrong in their loss to the Batang Pier last Thursday after a 6-0 start, and instead set their sights on San Miguel. The mindset paid off as Magnolia trounced one of the league’s powerhouse teams in San Miguel that even added a legitimate former NBA player in Shabazz Muhammad.

Paul Lee on Magnolia vs SMB

Lee had 16 of his 26 points in the second quarter in the 104-87 win.

“Actually, lahat naman nagkaroon ng motivation,” Lee said. “‘Yung buong team, motivated galing sa talo sa NorthPort. Nag-usap-usap lang kami together, nag-lock in lang two days before practice.”

Lee admitted Magnolia was also caught off guard with the entry of Muhammad, but saw that there was also an advantage in playing against a team that made an import change, being in a get-to-know-you stage.

“Naka-focus kami sa game na ‘to at nag-move forward na kami after ng game namin sa NorthPort. Eto ang magandang resulta,” he said.

Lee led the team in Magnolia’s pullaway in the second quarter to grab a 57-44 lead, and even had a 91-67 advantage against San Miguel. Lee also shot 4-of-8 from threes as Magnolia connected on 11 from behind the arc.

“Medyo binwenas tayo. Maganda ‘yung run namin nung time na ‘yun. Tinake advantage ko lang ‘yung mga shots sa lane. Luckily, na-convert ko dun. ‘Yun ang nagbigay sa amin ng kumpiyansa sa buong laro,” Lee said.

The win enabled Magnolia to clinch a quarterfinal berth with a 7-1 win-loss card, but Lee said the task is not yet over as they aim to enter the playoff round on a winning note.

“Very happy na pasok na kami sa quarters pero hindi naman doon natatapos ang goal namin. One game at a time pa rin, kung sino kaharap namin, kailangan paghandaan, kailangang i-respeto namin kasi ‘yun ang turo ni coach Chito,” said Lee.

