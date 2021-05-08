Paul Lee says Hotshots need to learn art of taming ‘Beast’ Abueva

THE arrival of Calvin Abueva at Magnolia doesn’t make the Hotshots instant favorites in the PBA Philippine Cup for the coming 46th season.

But definitely, ‘The Beast’ will factor on where the team is headed this year.

Magnolia star Pau Lee admitted more than the energy and intangibles the 33-year-old Abueva is expected to bring to the team, everything will still boil down to how he plays within the system of coach Chito Victolero.

“Kilala naman natin si Calvin kung paano siya maglaro,” said Lee on Saturday. “Siguro babagsak pa rin sa chemistry yan pagdating na sa laro. Kasi minsan kahit anong sabihin mo, yung matagal ngang team minsan nagkaka-problema pa sa chemistry, e.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Abueva was acquired by the Hotshots from Phoenix for Chris Banchero in a shocking off-season trade that also involved some rookie picks in the last PBA draft.

While Abueva’s entry definitely bolstered a Magnolia frontcourt previously manned by Ian Sanggalang and Rafi Reavis, Lee said the Hotshots also have to learn how to control the former NCAA MVP from rearing his previous ugly head.

“I’ll be honest, si Calvin minsan parang meron siyang sariling mundo sa laro, which is minsan ok naman sa team yung nangyayari, pero minsan masaman rin sa team yung nangyayari,” added the player known as ‘Angas ng Tondo.’

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“So yun ang isang bagay na kailangan ma-control namin siya or masabihan namin siya.”

Abueva’s past histrionics are well-documented in the league, the worst of which culminated in a 16-month suspension while still with Phoenix following a deadly tackle against TnT import Terrence Jones during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

But the 6-foot-2 native of Angeles City appeared to have mended his ways judging by the way he behaved with the Fuel Masters when his suspension was lifted in the middle of the Philippine Cup bubble.

Abueva played a huge factor in Phoenix making it deep in the all-Filipino playoffs, and even rewarded himself with some individual awards by the time the season was over.

That’s the kind of player Magnolia would be looking from the veteran forward out of San Sebastian, according to Lee.

“Hindi namin siya pipigilan kung ano yung kailangan niyang gawin. Kasi yun siya e, Calvin Abueva siya. Dun siya kilala talaga,” stressed the Magnolia playmaker.

At the same time, the benefit of having Abueva on board more than outweighs the disadvantage.

“Alam namin sa sarili namin na lumakas yung team at kaya naming mag match up sa iba,” he said. “Kumbaga, kung merong malalaki yung ibang team na hindi namin kayang i-match up, meron din kaming spot na magiging advantage namin sa kanila.

Continue reading below ↓

“So si Calvin magiging flexible siya sa team namin, kasi he can guard small, and he can guard yung bigs ng iba. Malaking bagay siya dun.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Abueva hasn’t joined the Hotshots yet in full scrimmages, but he already participated in the team’s group workouts, including two with Lee, before practices were ordered suspended following the spike of COVID-19 cases.

But the 32-year-old Magnolia guard is now looking forward to practicing five-on-five with Abueva as PBA scrimmages have already been given the go-signal to start by the Inter-Agency Task Force over the weekend.

___

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.