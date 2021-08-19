Long break a blessing as Paul Lee recovers from hamstring injury

PAUL Lee has recovered from a minor hamstring injury he sustained during Magnolia Pambansang Manok’s last game before the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup was suspended due the imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

Paul Lee injury update

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said Lee benefited from the break into the action after he played just 11 minutes in the Hotshots’ 105-83 win over Terrafirma last July 30.

Victolero added Lee is good to go once the PBA gives the teams the go-signal to return to full practices in scrimmages in preparation for the resumption of the Philippine Cup.

“Napagaling niya mabuti,” said Victolero. “Nakapahinga ‘yung hamstring niya tapos nagawa niya ‘yung strengthening niya. Right now, he is ready for court practice.”

Lee sustained the injury after chasing the ball against Terrafirma’s Reden Celda late in the second quarter. He never returned and finished with five points.

Victolero is glad that Lee’s injury was only minor as the top guard has been tirelessly working out even during the offseason, in the season, and into the temporary suspension of the games.

Lee is currently averaging 16 points for a team, in a share of second with Calvin Abueva in scoring for the Hotshots, who currently hold a 4-0 win-loss slate.

He actually began losing weight even before the 2020 season in preparation for the bubble campaign.

“Maganda ‘yung kundisyon ni Paul at pumayat talaga siya. Maganda ‘yung kanyang preparation for this conference pero siyempre, minsan hindi mo masasabi, may mga minor injuries. Alam naman natin mga athlete, hindi mo masasabi. Maganda lang at blessing na hindi ganun kalala,” said Victolero.

