    Fri, Sep 17
    PBA

    Lee relieved as Magnolia escapes with win after rare missed free throw

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    Paul Lee Magnolia vs NorthPort
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MAGNOLIA’s Paul Lee rued missing the bonus free throw that could have broken the heart of NorthPort following a huge endgame miscue in their PBA Philippine Cup game Friday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

    Paul Lee on missed free throw

    Lee trooped to the foul line in the final seven seconds and the Hotshots with a slim 88-87 lead after Sean Anthony was whistled for a technical foul for calling a timeout the Batang Pier no longer have.

    But Lee failed to pounce on the chance and missed on the technical free throw.

    The sequence led to NorthPort regaining the lead on a hard drive to the basket by Kevin Ferrer with three seconds to go in the game of changing fortunes.

    “Siyempre sobrang feeling bad,” said Lee. “Pero hindi naman laging Pasko, e.”

    Good thing the Hotshots had enough time left to come up with a winning play, made possible by Calvin Abueva converting a turnaround shot exactly at the buzzer.

    Calvin Abueva Magnolia vs NorthPort

    Lee could only heave a sigh of relief following the Hotshots’ seventh win in 10 outings for a spot in the quarterfinals.

      He finished with 13 points and was 2-of-3 from the foul line.

      “Yan yung isang bagay na sasabihin mo na tao ka pa din,” Lee added. “Nangyayari talaga, e.”

      PHOTO: PBA Images
