Even with license to shoot, Lee trusts Sangalang to make better play

GOOD friends Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang have known each other well that their game-winning play for Magnolia Wednesday night came as natural as learning the alphabet.

Lee facilitated and drew the defense towards him before spotting an open Sangalang underneath for the win against Alaska, 84-82, to earn a share of the lead in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Familiarity never fails

The veteran guard said the play was designed for him, but being familiar with each other, he exactly knew where and when to locate the Magnolia big man.

"Fifth year na naming magkasama sa team. So alam na rin ni Ian kung kailan darating yung bola sa kanya," said Lee.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"And alam niya na once nag-help yung tao niya, alam ko rin na ready siya."

The well-executed play had Sangalang scoring underneath at the buzzer to give the Hotshots their second straight win and tie Meralco and Rain or Shine on top of the standings.

Sangalang finished with a game-high 26 points including the Hotshots' final four points, while Lee added 16.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Curiously, the bosom buddies accounted for 14 of Magnolia's 19 points in the final quarter as they scored seven each during that stretch.

"Tinignan ko yung sitwasyon. I can take the shot, pero wide-open si Ian. Mas mataas yung percentage at tsaka may oras pa naman," Lee added about the winning play.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.