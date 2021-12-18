Paul Harris is more than just the import who Justin Brownlee replaced

PAUL Harris and Justin Brownlee will always be interconnected with one another in the history of Barangay Ginebra franchise.

Paul Harris-Justin Brownlee connection

Entering the 2016 PBA Governors’ Cup, Harris started out as the import of Barangay Ginebra following several stints with Talk ‘N Text previously which included a 2011 Commissioner’s Cup crown a few years prior.

But Harris’ stay with Ginebra was short-lived after he sustained an injury in just his first game with the team, forcing the team to find a replacement, which turned out to be a gem in Brownlee, who led the Gin Kings to the title that year.

The rest is history with Brownlee turning out to be the resident import of the Gin Kings, winning three more titles including the Commissioner’s Cup of 2018 with taller reinforcements for Ginebra.

Harris said that at first, he was saddened that he couldn’t play longer with Barangay Ginebra and with its legions of fans. But when he learned that it was Brownlee who replaced him, he was glad for him.

“It was really unfortunate. It wasn’t my time. I want to be there for Ginebra because of the fans. The fans are terrific. I was little upset that I couldn’t play that much because I got hurt.”

“But I heard that they end up winning the championship with Justin Brownlee. I was still happy for them and happy with all the things that they have done over there,” said Harris.

To some, Harris might go down as the import who paved the way for Brownlee at Barangay Ginebra. And apparently, their connection isn’t limited to that.

Harris and Brownlee were actually former teammates in the NBA G League when they played for the Maine Red Claws during the 2011-2012 season. And they’ve even grown close during that stay.

“We played together in the G League and played together. Justin has been to my mother’s house. We got a snow storm in Buffalo and we had a game in Pennsylvania. We stayed over and went to my mom’s house in Niagara Falls. I’ve been cool with Justin for a long time. Nothing but happiness for him,” said the 35-year-old Harris.

Brownlee also recalled that time in Niagara Falls, Harris’ hometown.

“That’s my boy, we played in the D-League (former name of the G League) in 2011. We got really close,” said the 33-year-old Brownlee. “If I’m not mistaken, that year we played, I think I visited his hometown. It was either Thanksgiving or Christmas. I can’t remember. It was a while ago but he invited a couple of guys to his place.”

Brownlee said he admired Harris even during their high school days, and followed his career in college.

“I’m a big fan of him in high school. Top player coming out, even in Syracuse, and college. Every time I see Paul Harris, he is always locked in, playing hard, and always trying to create that great chemistry with his teammates. It was always fun to play with him,” said Brownlee.

The two are set to square off on Sunday as Brownlee’s Gin Kings face Harris’ Fuel Masters, and Brownlee expects that his former teammate will be all business.

“I know it’s going to be tough. Paul Harris, he has probably a whole bunch of friends in his basketball world. He will definitely go out there and compete against whoever it is,” said Brownlee.

