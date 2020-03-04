Desiderio four-point play for Blackwater spoils TNT debut of Erram

PAUL Desiderio knocked down a buzzer-beating four-point play as Blackwater stunned TNT, 97-93, on Wednesday in a tune-up at the Kerry Sports Center in Taguig City.

Desiderio scored 13 points, but none of his baskets was bigger than the buzzer-beater he hit from the left corner that gave the Elite the victory.

The game was close late, with Don Trollano hitting a jumper to tie the game at 91, before Mike Tolomia buried a two-pointer for the marginal basket, 93-91.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

TNT though made a defensive gem as Roger Pogoy scored off a steal to tie the match at 93, only for Desiderio to hit that jumper at the buzzer.

Ron Dennison tallied 18 points for Blackwater as it spoiled the first tune-up game of Poy Erram as a TNT player. Erram had four points in the contest.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

TNT was also holding its training camp at the Kerry Sports Center as well as its team building at the Shangrila The Fort.