Desiderio four-point play for Blackwater spoils TNT debut of Erram

PAUL Desiderio knocked down a buzzer-beating four-point play as Blackwater stunned TNT, 97-93, on Wednesday in a tune-up at the Kerry Sports Center in Taguig City.
Desiderio scored 13 points, but none of his baskets was bigger than the buzzer-beater he hit from the left corner that gave the Elite the victory.
The game was close late, with Don Trollano hitting a jumper to tie the game at 91, before Mike Tolomia buried a two-pointer for the marginal basket, 93-91.
TNT though made a defensive gem as Roger Pogoy scored off a steal to tie the match at 93, only for Desiderio to hit that jumper at the buzzer.
Ron Dennison tallied 18 points for Blackwater as it spoiled the first tune-up game of Poy Erram as a TNT player. Erram had four points in the contest.
TNT was also holding its training camp at the Kerry Sports Center as well as its team building at the Shangrila The Fort.