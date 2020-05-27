Vico Sotto says he's a Ginebra fan: 'Ka-barangay tayo'

PASIG City mayor Vico Sotto says basketball is his favorite hobby. His favorite team?
Barangay Ginebra.
"Ka-barangay tayo," Sotto said during an online interview with GMA Network's Howie Severino on Wednesday, declaring his love for the PBA's most popular ballclub.
Sotto, son of TV host and comedian Vic Sotto with Coney Reyes, said he played a lot of basketball during his high school days and in college.
'I wasn't actually good in high school," he said, "but I improved a little bit in college, although I didn't play at the collegiate level. Masyadong magaling ang mga taga-Ateneo.
"But I played a lot of pick-up ball. I wouldn't say I'm good - hindi naman ako nag-UAAP or anything of that level - pero I am a fan of the game.
I haven't been keeping up lately, anyway wala naman NBA ngayon. But even before the NBA [season] was suspended, di ako masyado updated, But I really enjoy the game, it's my favorite sport, my favorite hobby."
Despite his busy schedule amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sotto said he has come around to start watching 'The Last Dance' documentary about Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls of the late nineties on Netflix.
Sotto said he has no particular favorite in the NBA, but he made known where his loyalty lies when it comes to the PBA,
Watch the interview here: