Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan formalize PBA draft applications

ALVIN Pasaol, Santi Santillan, and other top 3x3 players in the country have formalized their entry to the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The two bannered the new additions to the growing applicants pool as the league released an updated list on Friday.

Pasaol, 25, is easily the most known from the batch with the burly 6-foot-4 banger making himself known with his 49-point explosion for University of the East back in 2017.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Since then, the Davaoeño forward has played for Petron-Letran and Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League before taking his act to the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League where he became the No. 2-ranked 3x3 player in the country. He also suited up for Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Cebuano Santillan, 25, is one of the most hardworking forwards in the crop, as evidenced by his play for University of the Visayas and La Salle.

He also suited up for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League and Zamboanga in the MPBL, before making a name for himself in the halfcourt game, ranking No. 6 in the country.

Aside from the two, other names who have submitted their applications are Troy Rike and Franky Johnson.

Rike, 25, is a 6-foot-8 center who was a former Gilas cadet from Wake Forest and National University and played for AMA in the PBA D-League. He is currently ranked the Philippines No. 5 player in 3x3.

Continue reading below ↓

Johnson, meanwhile, is a shifty 6-foot-2 guard who donned the colors of Gamboa Coffee Mix, Marinerong Pilipino, and AMA in the developmental ranks. He is the eighth-ranked 3x3 player in the country.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Among those who also submitted their applications for the draft after the first week of 2021 were Anton Asistio of Ateneo, Tyrus Hill of La Salle, Jed Mendoza of Jose Rizal University/UE, Joshua Torralba of EAC/La Salle, Fil-Am forward Nick Demusis, and Carl Ravanes, son of longtime San Miguel assistant Biboy Ravanes.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Twenty-seven players have now applied for the annual rookie proceedings, with the dealine set on January 27.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.