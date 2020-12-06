Ray Parks still out as TNT attempts to equalize finals vs Ginebra

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The TnT Tropang Giga hopes to get Ray Parks Jr. back in its roster the longer the PBA Philippine Cup Finals gets.

Unfortunately, the team still won’t have the high-scoring guard when it guns to equalize the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

Although considered day-to-day, the injured 27-year-old Parks remains a no-go for Game 4 against Barangay Ginebra.

“Malabo pa,” was coach Bong Ravena’s curt reply when asked about the condition of the 6-foot-4 guard, who is nursing a strained left calf.

Even with a few days of rest to recuparate from the injury Parks initially suffered at the start of the bubble season, TnT obviously doesn't want to risk the health of one of its key players.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2018 draft has sat out the last two games since he aggravated the injury in a 94-100 overtime by TnT in Game 1. He led all Tropang Giga scorers with 20 points.

But TnT has proven it can win even with Parks sitting on the bench.

Five players led by Roger Pogoy’s 18 points finished in double figures as the Tropang Giga routed the Kings, 88-67, in Game 3 to cut Barangay Ginebra's series lead to 2-1.

They also dominated Game 2 in the absence of Parks, leading Ginebra by as many as 15 points in the third quarter only to falter in the homestretch and lost, 92-90.

Game 4 is set at 6 p.m.