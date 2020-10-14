Ray Parks proud to duplicate feat of 'ninongs' Magsanoc, Paras

RR POGOY and Bobby Ray Parks made a little bit of PBA history after the TNT pair pulled off back-to-back 40-point games.

Pogoy's 45 points on Sunday in the opening game of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble that was followed by a 40-point effort by Parks on Tuesday, making them the first set of local teammates in 30 years to score back-to-back 40-point games.

According to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, the last teammates to do so were the legendary Shell tandem of Ronnie Magsanoc and Benjie Paras.

ILLUSTRATION: Echo Antonio

In July 1990, Magsanoc hit 40 points in Shell’s 138-134 loss to Presto while Paras made 45 points in a 155-108 defeat to Pepsi days later.

The accomplishment was particularly special for Parks, who happens to be the godson of Magsanoc and Paras. The two of course were former teammates of Parks’ father, the late Bobby Sr., during Shell's glory years in the PBA.

“Great achievement,” said Parks. “Those are great players. Ninong ko sila parehas eh. Just to be mentioned with their names, it’s a blessing definitely.”

The performance of Parks and Pogoy should bode well for the Tropang GIGA’s upcoming match against San Miguel on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

TNT coach Bong Ravena said the offensive production of Pogoy and Parks is just what the team needs in this short bubble tournament.

“We really need to have guys who can score 40. It’s better for us,” said Ravena.