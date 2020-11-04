Ray Parks showcases versatility as he spells Castro at point guard

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – TnT Tropang Giga has the luxury of alternately playing Jayson Castro and Ray Parks at the point guard position as was the case in the team’s PBA Philippine Cup win over Magnolia.

Coach Bong Ravena said that has been the team’s ploy since the start of the bubble season, underscoring the depth and versatility of the Tropang Giga backcourt.

“Palitan naman sila ni Jayson. Puwedeng mag-point si Ray sa team against any other teams,” said Ravena after the team’s 102-92 loss to the Hotshots on Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

There were stretches in the game where Parks called the plays for the Tropang Giga instead of Castro, the team’s acknowledged heart and soul.

But there were times, too when Simon Enciso, Almond Vosotros, and even rookie Kib Montalbo were the ones playing the point and directing the plays for TnT, which lost for the second time in the last three games.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ravena also shot down insinuations Castro has yet to fully recover from his hamstring injury that Parks was forced to play the point for the team.

Parks and Castro’s backcourt tandem actually continue to work wonders for TnT as they accounted for more than half of the team’s total output. Parks showed the way with 29 points on 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range and added 12 rebounds, while Castro finished with 25.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obviously the missing factors were starters Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario, both of whom were held to season lows with seven and six points, respectively on a combined 5-of-25 shooting from the field.

Ravena however, wouldn’t take the credit away from Magnolia.

“They (Hotshots) just played well buong game,” he said.