Parks, Abueva finish one-two in BPC stats race; 3 Ginebra players in Top 10

DESPITE sitting out the last three games, TNT Tropang Giga super sophomore Bobby Ray Parks emerged as the statistics race winner at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the AUF Sports Center in Angeles, Pampanga.

Phoenix’s Calvin Abueva, TerraFirma’s CJ Perez and another Phoenix stalwart Matthew Wright kept their places behind Parks even as TNT’s RR Pogoy grabbed fifth spot after his solid showing for the Tropang Giga in a gritty stand against Ginebra in the finale.

Parks finished with a 38.2 statistical points (SP) average, followed by Abueva (37.1), Perez (35.7), Wright (35.65) and Pogoy (35.64).

Other big gainers in the title playoff were Ginebra’s Stanley Pringle (34.8) and Japeth Aguilar (32.9). Pringle narrowly missed making the Top Five while Japeth Aguilar rallied from way out to finish at eighth.

Scottie Thompson (32.8) was the third Ginebra player to make the Top 10 at No. 9.

The Top 25 are the official contenders for the “Special Five” to be honored by the PBA in a special awards rites in January.

Also making the Top 10 are NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger (34.6) and Phoenix’s Jason Perkins (32.7).

NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena (32.6) and San Miguel Beer’s Moala Tautuaa (32.5) missed the Top 10 by a hairline.

They are followed by Paul Lee, Chris Newsome, Jayson Castro, Arwind Santos, Vic Manuel, Kevin Alas, Poy Erram, Ian Sangalang, Javee Mocon, Marcio Lassiter, Justin Chua, JR Quinahan and Robert Herndon to round out the Top 25.

The top rookies were TerraFirma’s Roosevelt Adams (20.3), Meralco’s Aaron Black (17.3), Alaska’s Barkley Ebona (16.3), Magnolia’s Aris Dionisio (15.9) and Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino (15.5).