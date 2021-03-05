Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Paras, Ahanmisi hurdle eligibility obstacle to qualify for PBA draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Dante Peralta

    ANDRE Paras and Jerrick Ahanmisi have completed their eligibility documents in time to be included in the final list of applicants for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

    Spin.ph sources confirmed the two have submitted the required papers proving their Filipino citizenship, clearing the way for their respective paths to the pro league.

    Both Paras and Ahanmisi had to furnish the required Certificate of Recognition as a Filipino Citizen from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Affirmation as a Filipino Citizen from the Department of Justice (DOJ) as they were born overseas.

      Paras is the son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie and former actress Jackie Forster. He was born in Los Angeles and, under league rules, had to go through the same eligibility process as all Fil-foreign players.

      On the other hand, Ahanmisi, the brother of Alaska guard Maverick, was born in Glendale, California. He, too, was required to submit the same citizenship papers.

        Still, a handful of entrants have yet to complete their papers ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline set for Fil-foreign entrants, putting them in danger of missing out on this year's draft exercise.

