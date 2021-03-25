Andre Paras, two other Blackwater rookies sign contract offers

ANDRE Paras and the two other rookies tabbed by Blackwater in the recent PBA Draft had all agreed and signed the contract offers made to them by management.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy said Paras, Rey Mark Acuno, and Joshua Torralba have signed their names on the dotted line, but made clear the formal contract has yet been made.

“Walang pang kontrata a, kasi hindi pa tayo makalabas. Ang pinirmahan nila yung offer pa lang,” said Sy.

“Pero technically, done deal na yun. Formality na lang.”

The formal contract signing could be made shortly after the Holy Week, added the Blackwater owner.

Paras’ deal is worth P3 million for the next two years. The part-time actor and television host and son of PBA legend Benjie Paras, was picked no. 27 overall by the Bossing in the third round of the draft.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Torralba, the 6-foot-2 Fil-Am coveted by other teams as well, got a lucrative two-year contract amounting to P3.2 million broken down as P120,000 in his rookie year and escalating to P150,000 in his sophomore season.

Continue reading below ↓

The former Emilio Aguinaldo College and La Salle stalwart was a second round pick by the Bossing at No. 15.

Acuno, 26, and the low-key among the three, received a one-year contract of P1.2 million or P120,000 a month.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A native of Tubod, Lanao Del Norte, the 6-foot-7 Acuno was Blackwater’s surprise first pick in the draft at no. 14 in the second round.