Parañaque official pays surprise visit at Dyip workout to inspect health protocols

THE Terrafirma Dyip got a surprise VIP visitor during one of their group workouts at the team home base at Azure Urban Resort and Residences.

Parañaque City Vice Mayor Jose Enrico Golez visited the Dyip while in training to see if the team is following strict health protocols as required by local government units (LGUs).

The Parañaque official was welcomed by coach Johnedel Cardel and deputy Ronald Tubid, along with assistant team manager Iby Bautista.

Continue reading below ↓

Golez was elated to see that all protocols were being observed by the team while training, including social distancing among players and personnel as the Dyip worked out by batches.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The son of the later former Parañaque House of Representative Roilo Golez disclosed how Parañaque is hoping to make the city as the sports capital of the country especially once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Golez, whose father was the one-time president of the then Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP), said Paranaque is planning to build a multi-purpose gym to be used in various sports activities in the city and could serve as home court for its teams in the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) and the National Basketball League (NBL) Philippines.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Incidentally, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez himself, comes from a sports-minded family who’s prominent in the field of tennis. The city official was once a member of the Philippine tennis team and former champion in both the NCAA junior and senior divisions.

Continue reading below ↓

Olivarez’s nephew Mico Custodio, who suited up for Ateneo De Naga, is also one of the 97 applicants for the coming PBA draft. Custodio is the son of Paranaque City kagawad Anthony Custodio.

___

For more PBA updates, click here.