Paolo Taha makes Kuya Mark proud after career game for NorthPort

PAOLO Taha has just come from a career game for NorthPort on Friday night when he was seen in a conversation with a former teammate.

It was no less than Mark Caguioa, the 18-year Ginebra veteran who won the league MVP in 2012. He was also Taha’s teammate and mentor during the latter's stint with the Kings in 2016 to 2018 before getting traded to NorthPort.

Despite being away from his old team for a year now, Taha said he remains very close to members of the Ginebra team, especially Caguioa and LA Tenorio who he considers as mentors and give him pointers to this day.

Friday night was no different.

“Oo naman, especially with Kuya Mark at Kuya LA. They are really close to me. They gave me advice every time on and off the court. Sila ‘yung role models ko sa PBA. Sila ‘yung tinitingala ko kasi I was teammates with them.

“Siyempre, nakita ko kung paano sila as a person, as a professional. I admire them as a person and as a basketball player. I respect them,” said Taha.

During their post-game talk, Taha said the PBA veteran emphasized the importance of being mentally tough despite the tough odds NorthPort faced entering Game Four, being down by a game in the best-of-five series.

“Tips lang, how to handle the situation. Siyempre, proud din siya sa akin. Tips at advice lang galing kay Kuya Mark. Just have to be mentally tough. Kahit pagod na, just work on it. Thankful ako na nandoon sila to give me advice like that,” said Taha.

Taha notched a career-high 29 points on Friday in a losing cause as NorthPort bowed out of contention from the PBA Governors’ Cup crown following a 120-107 defeat against Barangay Ginebra.

Taha almost singlehandedly led his team back in the game when he scored 21 points in the third quarter. But the Ginebra juggernaut proved too much with Tenorio scoring 13 in the fourth to keep NorthPort at bay.

Taha is taking the positives out of NorthPort's run to the semifinals.

“Siyempre, all-out naman kami. We gave our best tonight kaso ‘yun lang talo. At least, we were in the semis although we fell short. I’m proud of my team and my coaches. No one expected us to be here but we are here. Although masakit, we will take it,” said Taha.

Taha was also thankful for the trust given to him by head coach Pido Jarencio to take shots in the third quarter.

“Credit to my teammates din. They were trying to find me. I was open. Good thing I was making the shots. I’m trying to be aggressive kasi nga siyam lang kami and then every other day ‘yung game, coming from back-to-back-to-back-to-back knockout games. With nine players, it’s tough pero we battled and fell short. But we lost to a great team in Ginebra. I’m proud of my team right now,” said Taha.