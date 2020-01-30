SBP steps up search for full-time Gilas Pilipinas coach

MILAN – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) remains in the process of finding a full-time coach to handle the Gilas program.

Al S. Panlilio, the SBP president, disclosed there are several personalities who are interested in the job that is temporarily filled in by Mark Dickel for the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

Panlilio mentioned the likes of Charles Tiu and American Will Voigt as among those who expressed interest in the coaching position. Both Tiu and Voigt are in Dubai calling the shots for Mighty Sports in the Dubai International Basketball Championships.

“We have a lot of people who are actually applying,” said Panlilio on Thursday during the annual planning session of the PBA Board where he represents the Meralco franchise.

“We don’t have (final) names pa. It’s going to be an SBP process and hopefully, when we find a suitable coach, I will advise the PBA.”

For the meantime, Dickel, the two-time Olympian from New Zealand and current active consultant of TnT Katropa, will handle the national team’s campaign for the opening window of the Asia Cup qualifiers.

Dickel was formally named as coach on an interim basis last Wednesday.

“Stop gap lang naman yun for the first window,” added Panlilio. “I expect Mark to start the process for the first window this February.”

As per his talk with Gilas program director Tab Baldwin, Panlilio said Dickel will keep the ball rolling for the national team by Feb. 6.

A 24-man pool has been formed by the SBP for the Asia Cup qualifiers composed of mixed players coming from the PBA and amateur leagues.

Named in the pool were Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks, Japeth Aguilar, CJ Perez, Mac Belo, Matthew Wright, Kiefer Ravena, Poy Erram, Christian Standhardinger, Roger Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks, Troy Rosario, Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, Ailyn Bulanadi, Justine Baltazar, Dave Ildefonso, Thirdy Ravena, Koeb Paras, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano, Jaydee Tungcab, and Dwight Ramos.

“We put TnT players para medyo madali (ang adjustment) kasi nga stop gap lang naman yung mangyayari ngayon,” said Panlilio.

The qualifiers start on Feb 20 with a home game against Thailand before the Gilas team goes to Jakarta and play Indonesia on Feb. 23.

Panlilio stressed Dickel won’t be coaching Gilas beyond the first window.

“Ang purpose kasi of finding a coach is to be full time sa team, and Mark is with TnT,” said the SBP chief. “Even with coach Tim (Cone), they have their own commitments kasi.

“So for us to really build a program, we really need a full time coach.”

The SBP has a full 10 months to find one before the second window is played in November.

“We have to find one talaga by November,” said Panlilio.