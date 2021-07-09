PBA to punish protocol violators with P75K fine, 10-day suspension

THE PBA will be sanctioning individuals who will violate the health and safety protocols that the league will put into place during the 2021 season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial warned that fines and suspensions await players, coaches, and staff who will not comply with the safety and health standards the league will implement during the 2021 season.

“P75,000 fine and 10-days suspension without pay,” said Marcial during Friday’s press conference.

How stiff is the fine?

The last time an individual was fined P75,000 by the PBA was former TNT consultant Tab Baldwin, who was sanctioned for comments detrimental to the league last year.

In 2019, TNT import Terrence Jones and former Phoenix cager Calvin Abueva were fined P70,000 each in relation to their controversial run-in against each other that also led to Abueva being suspended indefinitely by the PBA.

The 46th season of the league will begin on July 16 following the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force to begin play during the pandemic.

The league will be implementing a closed-circuit set-up in which teams will be on a home-to-venue-to-home transport set-up.

