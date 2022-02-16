Uytengsu: Sell Alaska franchise or put players in dispersal draft

ALASKA team owner Fred Uytengsu said the company is open to selling the franchise after deciding to leave the PBA at the end of the 2021 season.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Uytengsu said selling the PBA franchise “remains a possibility,” adding the company has until June to complete a sale.

If no sale pushes through, Uytengsu said the players, as per PBA by laws, will go into the dispersal draft after the season.

“First of all, there are no immediate buyers but it remains a possibility that we can sell our franchise to another company if they want to come in at the end of the season,” said Uytengsu.

“If there is no buyer at that time, the franchise will revert back to the PBA and pursuant to the bylaws of the PBA, the players will go into the dispersal draft,” he added.

Uytengsu was emotional during the press conference, his voice cracking when announcing that it will leave the PBA.

“Really, really tough,” said Uytengsu.

Alaska leaves the PBA as one of the storied franchises in the history of the league, having won 14 championships including the 1996 grand slam, the third team to do the feat.

More than the championships, Uytengsu said it was the relationships that were built over the years that made the journey truly a memorable one.

“It’s been an amazing journey when you look at it,” said Uytengsu. “Thirdy-five years, 31 finals appearances, 14 championships, and a grand slam. And those are nice things to have but I think what I treasure really the most are the relationships that I built over the years with our coaches and players.”

Uytengsu also thanked the PBA, a league he also once served as a chairman during his tenure.

“I appreciated my partnership with the PBA and having served the PBA to help make it a better organization. As I say, all good things come to an end and at the end of the season, it will be our 35th and final season in the PBA,” said Uytengsu.

Uytengsu said the team was informed of the decision shortly before making the official announcement. Despite leaving at the end of the conference, Uytengsu vowed that his team will go all out and go for the 15th title.

