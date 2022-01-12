Well over PBA height limit, McCullough takes act to Taiwan

UNABLE to play in the PBA Governors Cup, Chris McCullough has decided to take his act to the P.League + in Chinese Taipei.

A sighting of the former San Miguel Beer import surfaced on social media showing him plying his wares for the New Taipei Kings.

The 6-foot-9 former NBA player averaged 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in his first two games in the league, including 25 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in his debut game with the Kings, a 101-90 win over the Taoyuan Pilots.

The Kings currently sport an even 4-4 record, going 1-1 since McCullough came in.

McCullough, who powered San Miguel to the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup title against Terrence Jones and the TNT Tropang Giga, was keeping his fingers crossed about coming back to the country and reinforcing the Beermen anew when the PBA announced it will be allowing imports for the season-ending meet.

Unfortunately, the Governors’ Cup had to make do with a 6-foot-6 height limit for imports.

Continue reading below ↓

“6-foot-9 siya, so hindi puwede, e,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria, who was in constant touch with McCullough during the time when the team was on the lookout for an import.

“Pero he’s waiting talaga,” added Austria. “Sabi ko nga sa kanya, puwede ka bang mag-shrink para puwede ka na.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was McCullough who actually endorsed former import Brandon Brown to San Miguel after several team personnel saw clips of the two working out together in the US.

“He’s waiting talaga, kaso nagkaroon ng pandemic, kaya nagbago lahat ang setup,” said Austria. “Yung second conference kasi before 6-foot-9 yun, kaya nakalaro siya.”

McCullough travelled to Taipei before Christmas and spent time in quarantine before finally going out prior to the New Year.

Before taking the P.League+ offer, the 26-year-old McCullough who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards, suited up and helped Boeheim’s Army win the $1 million The Basketball Tournament and then briefly played for Gigantes De Carolina in Puerto Rico.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.