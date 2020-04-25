Other half of Phoenix salaries used to buy PPE, masks for Pasig hospitals

THE Phoenix Fuel Masters made the second wave of the team’s donation as they delivered set of medical equipment before the Pasig City government over the weekend.

The handout consists of personal protective equipment (PPE) and facial masks which will be distributed to hospitals around the city.

Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto personally received the donations by the PBA ballclub represented by team manager Paolo Bugia and veteran wingman JC Intal.

Bugia said the medical equipment numbered to around hundreds of body suit and thousands of facial masks.

“We just delivered it to the Pasig City Hall and from there, they will distribute it to various Pasig hospitals. I think yung isa is with the Pasig Health Clinic,” said the Phoenix official.

Continue reading below ↓

The PPE and face masks were purchased by the Fuel Masters from their pooler salary for the month of April.

The team earlier purchased relief donations that were distributed to around 400 families in San Juan care of city mayor Francis Zamora, a former member of the La Salle Green Archers team.