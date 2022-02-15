Orlando Johnson makes PBA return as SMB faces struggling TNT

ORLANDO Johnson makes his PBA return on Wednesday as San Miguel faces TNT in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Orlando Johnson as SMB import

Johnson finally takes the floor after replacing Brandon Brown, team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed on the eve of its contest against the Tropang GIGA at 6 p.m.

The 32-year-old Johnson plays in the PBA for the first time since being Barangay Ginebra’s import in 2015, averaging 33.7 points and 12.6 rebounds in 12 games with the Gin Kings.

Continue reading below ↓

Johnson has been in the country since December, but had to wait for his PBA comeback due to the suspension of the conference after the COVID-19 surge.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The import who last played for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia hopes to help in extending the Beermen’s winning ways. SMB made an import change despite being on a three-game winning streak and a 3-2 record heading into the contest against the struggling Tropang GIGA.

San Miguel is also set to welcome back Chris Ross to the ballclub after going to the United States to grieve from the death of his father.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Beermen will battle the Tropang GIGA for the first time since being eliminated by the ballclub in Game Seven of the Philippine Cup semifinals.

TNT slumped to a 2-4 win-loss record after suffering a 93-92 loss to Phoenix Super LPG where Matthew Wright scored an uncontested fastbreak lay-up in the dying seconds.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.