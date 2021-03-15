With draft options limited, San Miguel settles for unheralded picks

WITH its options limited, San Miguel went with Allen Enriquez, Mohammed Salim, and Gregory Flor in the PBA Season 46 Draft on Sunday.

The Beermen began the draft in the third round after giving up their first two picks in the draft, the first-rounder being part of the CJ Perez deal that involved Terrafirma.

Taken first was Enriquez, a 6-foot-5 big who played with Arellano in the NCAA and the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL.

Salim, meanwhile, was obtained by San Miguel in the fourth round after stints with National University in the UAAP, and Batangas in the MPBL.

Meanwhile, Flor was also grabbed by San Miguel in the fifth round after his experience as a practice player with Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad.

Jeffrey Manday, a product from Bacolod, and Luis Antonio Abaca, who studied with College of Saint Benilde, wrapped up San Miguel’s picks in the draft before passing in the eighth round.

The San Miguel draftees, however, will have a daunting task of breaking into the line-up with the Beermen still loaded in their bid to regain the trophy in the Philippine Cup.

In 2019, only Daniel de Guzman, a fourth-rounder in the draft, was the only player among the three played drafted in that year that was signed to a contract with the ballclub.

