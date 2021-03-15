Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 16
    PBA

    With draft options limited, San Miguel settles for unheralded picks

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: Dante Peralta

    WITH its options limited, San Miguel went with Allen Enriquez, Mohammed Salim, and Gregory Flor in the PBA Season 46 Draft on Sunday.

    The Beermen began the draft in the third round after giving up their first two picks in the draft, the first-rounder being part of the CJ Perez deal that involved Terrafirma.

    Taken first was Enriquez, a 6-foot-5 big who played with Arellano in the NCAA and the Pampanga Giant Lanterns in the MPBL.

    Salim, meanwhile, was obtained by San Miguel in the fourth round after stints with National University in the UAAP, and Batangas in the MPBL.

    Meanwhile, Flor was also grabbed by San Miguel in the fifth round after his experience as a practice player with Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 squad.

    Jeffrey Manday, a product from Bacolod, and Luis Antonio Abaca, who studied with College of Saint Benilde, wrapped up San Miguel’s picks in the draft before passing in the eighth round.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The San Miguel draftees, however, will have a daunting task of breaking into the line-up with the Beermen still loaded in their bid to regain the trophy in the Philippine Cup.

      In 2019, only Daniel de Guzman, a fourth-rounder in the draft, was the only player among the three played drafted in that year that was signed to a contract with the ballclub.
      ___

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      For more PBA updates, click here.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Dante Peralta

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again