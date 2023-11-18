COLUMN: An open letter to Mikey Williams

CHICAGO - AN OPEN LETTER TO MIKEY WILLIAMS

Dear Mikey,

Your post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, was hatched at around 1:54 AM when I was fast asleep, tucked under a warm Afghan and snoring like a sailor.

I'm sorry if I kept you up late. And I'm broken into pieces over the fact that you think I'm "spreading fake rumors" about your contract stalemate with TNT.

Let me assure you, sir, that when I write a column I just don't pull stuff out of my ass.

Information is fed to me, which I then corroborate with at least two other sources to determine if such morsels of info have what we call in journalism as "a germ of truth." Once the corroboration process is overwhelmingly satisfied, I then run with it.

Before I submitted any of my columns related to you for publication at SPIN.ph, I made sure you were given every opportunity to concur or refute what I'm reporting.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Multiple times, I've reached out to your dad, who is a wonderful man to talk to. I told him what I'm reporting and relayed to him my desire to talk to you. I've also reached out to a nice young lady out there in Manila who supposedly has your ears.

UNFORTUNATELY, NOTHING FROM YOU EVER COMES BACK. JUST SILENCE.

It's your right to refuse to talk to the media, Mikey, but isn't it a little disingenuous to wail about "fake rumors" when you were given several chances to set the record straight prior to anything being reported?

Pleading with me to stop "spreading fake rumors" seems like a tacit understanding on your end that I am merely the vehicle of the gossip, not its creator.

I do not derive pleasure from writing about your disagreement with TNT. I'd rather write about love, not war.

But whether you like it or not, Mikey, you are a public figure and your OFFICIAL business with TNT, also a public entity, is in the purview of public interest. And as a news outlet, it would be malpractice on our part not to report what info we gather.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

As a columnist, I do my best to adhere to the tenets of responsible journalism. I vet my sources, reach out to all sides. I never hit on a coach or a player, just their actions. And I don't resort to name-calling or character assasination.

Nothing is personal. And that is why I don't take offense even if you called me a "goof" and a disseminator of "lies." I will not be goaded into a fight.

Should you decide to speak and clear the air with whatever is going on between you and TNT, my doors are unlocked, Mikey. You don't have to blow it wide open with an X post in the small, wee hours of the morning.

A gentle knock would be fine.

Until then, take care and good luck.

Sincerely,

Homer

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph