Onwubere out for rest of season as Ginebra injury list swells

SIDNEY Onwubere hasn’t fully warmed up his welcome at Barangay Ginebra when an injury suddenly cut his stint with the team in the PBA Governors Cup.

Sidney Onwubere injury

The 28-year-old wingman acquired by the Kings has been placed in the injury list after suffering a major ankle sprain shortly after the team’s last game against Magnolia prior to the resumption of the conference.

Coach Tim Cone said the former Emilio Aguinaldo College standout could likely be out for the rest of the tournament.

“Sidney’s out probably for the conference. Sayang we got him, but he suffered a high ankle sprain,” shared the Ginebra mentor.

“So he’s now probably be out for six weeks or more.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Onwubere now joins a long list of Ginebra players currently in the injury list that include Stanley Pringle, Aljon Mariano, Joe Devance, Jared Dillinger, and evergreen Mark Caguioa.

Prior to the injury, Onwubere suited up in all four games of Ginebra and averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.

He was acquired by the Kings in a trade with NorthPort for Art Dela Cruz before the start of the season-ending conference.

As it is, Cone said Ginebra (3-2) will just have to make do with who are the players still left on the roster.

“This ain’t going to be a long conference because the games are going to come quick,” noted the Ginebra mentor.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Two weeks is a long time in this conference, so basically, we’re gonna go with who we have.”

Onwubere already missed out Ginebra's game against Meralco on Sunday, which the Kings lost, 101-95.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.