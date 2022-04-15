Alex Cabagnot signed to a new contract by Terrafirma

DESPITE ending his season on a bad note, Alex Cabagnot is returning for another tour of duty with Terrafirma.

The veteran guard signed a new contract with the Dyip just months after suffering a torn Achilles early in the PBA Governors Cup that kept him out for the remainder of the season.

In his Instagram account, Cabagnot posted a photo of him holding a pen and signing what appeared to be a contract.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He captioned it by saying, ‘Grateful for where I’m at, excited where I’m going.”

Then he added the numbers 18’ 19’ followed by an emoji of a padlock, which perhaps meant he’s locked with the Dyip for his 18th and 19th season in the league.

Danny Espiritu, who represents Cabagnot for a long time now, later confirmed to SPIN.ph the new contract the 6-foot playmaker just signed.

One-on-one trade

Cabagnot, 39, was acquired by Terrafirma in a one-on-one trade with San Miguel last year for Simon Enciso.

Continue reading below ↓

He quickly made an impact with the Dyip as a stabilizer to the team’s young backcourt manned by Juami Tiongson, Reden Celda, and JP Calvo.

Unfortunately just after a few games with the team, he went down with an Achilles injury in Terrafirma’s 116-86 loss to NLEX in December which put a premature end to his season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He has since undergone operation and is now doing rehab work in preparation for the next season that starts on June.

Cabagnot won all of his nine championships with San Miguel where he built a reputation as one of the clutch players ever in PBA history.

He was a seven-time All-Star, a Mythical First Team member in 2017 and Finals MVP of the 2017 Commissioner's Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.