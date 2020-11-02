Olsen Racela turns golden boy with a simple bubble celebration

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - Olsen Racela turned golden boy inside the PBA bubble.

The Barangay Ginebra deputy got to celebrate his birthday with family in brother Nash Racela, the Blackwater coach, and cousin Yuri Escueta on All Saints' Day.

Nash and Escueta briefly visited Racela in his room on the eve of his birthday to greet him in advance.

"Nagpunta kami sa room niya dinner time. Meron siyang pizza," said Nash, who didn't stay long with Escueta in compliance with the league's strict protocol.

PHOTO: Nash Racela's IG Page

Olsen also got a surprise when he was presented with a birthday cake courtesy of his family in Manila.

It turned out, Olsen's family talked to fellow Barangay Ginebra assistant Freddie Abuda to buy Racela his birthday cake.

"May surprise birthday cake siya from his family. Nag-blow lang siya ng candle," said the Blackwater mentor.

"Si coach Freddie ang kinuntsaba," he added of how Olsen's family hatched the plan.

Nash and Escueta eventually had to leave the small celebration as Olsen and the Kings had a 6 a.m practice right on his birthday.