Old wounds slow to heal as Kelly Nabong, Arwind Santos clash again

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - It appears Kelly Nabong and Arwind Santos have yet to bury the hatchet.

The two former teammates got entangled in a pair of physical plays on Tuesday night, the last leading to Nabong's disqualification in the final five minutes of the PBA Philippine Cup game between San Miguel and NorthPort at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Nabong was tossed out after bumping a driving Santos hard on his way to the basket. It caused the veteran forward to fall hard to the floor and led to a flagrant foul penalty 1 for the NorthPort bruiser.

Santos got up quickly and was about to confront Nabong when cooler heads intervened.

The Beermen were leading, 112-89, with 4:29 to go.

The commotion opened old wounds for the two players, who also clashed in an infamous practice brawl that also involved former SMB import Dez Wells and marred the Beermen's quest for a grand slam last season.

After suspensions were meted, Nabong, who came to Wells' aid during that November 17, 2019 fight, was traded by the Beermen to NorthPort for Russel Escoto while Ronald Tubid - who joined in the brawl to help pal Santos - was left unsigned.

Nabong, who also tagged Santos with a hard foul in an earlier play. later talked to commissioner Willie Marcial after the game, showing him a small cut on his cheekbone.

Continue reading below ↓

Nabong told Marcial that he already told the referees to watch Santos' elbow.

Coach Leo Austria, however, played down the incident, saying its a normal thing between two players who wanted to win.

The Beermen won, 120-99, to stay in contention for a Top Four spot and twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.