    Mon, Oct 26
    PBA

    'Clasico' tips from roommate Paul Lee serve Jackson Corpuz well

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    CLARK FREEPORT – Paul Lee is not only Jackson Corpuz’s generous roommate inside the PBA bubble. He also serves as mentor to Magnolia’s newest acquisition.

    The veteran guard helped Corpuz settle down in his first Manila Clasico appearance, helping the energetic forward play his best game so far with the Hotshots in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    On the eve of the team’s showdown with its longtime rival, Lee showed Corpuz some clips of previous Magnolia-Ginebra games to give him an idea on how to play in one of the most highly anticipated face-offs in the league.

    “Yung mga ibang games namin dati ipinakita ko lang yung mga rotation sa depensa and mga galawan sa opensa namin para magka-idea lang siya,” said Lee the morning after the Hotshots put a halt to their slump with a huge 102-92 win over the Kings.

    Corpuz took whatever Lee told him to heart and came away with a team-high 20 points and six rebounds while going 8-of-12 from the field.

    He later acknowledged how his roommate, who’s often shown in his Youtube channel serving Corpuz a cup of coffee, was a big help in coming up with huge numbers in a game of such magnitude.

      Lee played down the credit, stressing it was his way of extending a hand to a hardworking teammate.

      “Yun yung pinakamadaling way na makakatulong sa kanya,” said the 31-year-old guard. “Pero iba pa rin kapag napanood mo ng may actions kesa sa itinuturo lang.”

      Now, Corpuz obviously knows.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

