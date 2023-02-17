OKBet renews ties with MPBL, acquires rights to Makati Kings

MAHARLIKA Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) and gaming platform OKBet renewed their ties a day after Valentine’s as the partnership between the two carry on heading to Season 23-24.

MPBL-OKBet parternship

Boxing legend and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao personally attended the renewal of partnership, expressing he’s grateful for the commitment and support made by the country’s leading gaming platform for the league’s coming fifth regular season slated next month.

“I am looking forward to continue working with OKBet, which is one of our trusted partners in championing sports development and the welfare of our Filipino athletes,” said the former senator during the OKBet Grand Launch billed as “Together, We Rise’ at the Hilton Manila Hotel

“OKBet shared our goals to provide more opportunities to aspiring talents from all over the country, and help the local competitive scene recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” added Pacquiao.

During the event, the gaming firm also acquired the rights to the Makati OKBet Kings in the MPBL as it will compete with at least 29 other teams from different cities and provinces around the country when the league kicks off on March 10.

Former PBA players Don Dulay and Rob Wainwright are calling the shots for the team.

“We’re trying to finalize our team and we’ll start having our tryouts,” said Dulay, formerly of Rain or Shine and coach of the Davao Occidental Tigers, who won the 2021 MPBL Lakan championship.

Pacquiao lauded OKBet for helping MPBL get back on track following an almost two-year break due to the pandemic.

On its part, OKBet vowed to keep the partnership more vibrant apart from its main goal of helping revitalize the country’s economy.

After sealing a historic deal with MPBL last year, OKbet also launched its “Play It Forward” sports development program and enlisted the help of some of the league’s most talented players and coaches to host free basketball clinics for the Filipino youth.

