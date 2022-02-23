Another day for OJ as San Miguel takes on Phoenix in Antipolo

SAN Miguel Beer goes for its second win when it faces Phoenix Super LPG on Wednesday as the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup moves to the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Gametime is at 6 p.m.

Shabazz Muhammad reportedly has arrived in the country to join the Beermen, who hope to improve on their 4-3 record.

For now, San Miguel will be playing with Orlando Johnson as SPIN.ph learned that the Beermen did not report an import change to the league on the eve of the contest.

Johnson had an excellent performance in their last outing against Barangay Ginebra when he had 31 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the 110-102 win last Sunday.

The Fuel Masters, on the other hand, are out to bounce back from their blowout 103-83 lost to Magnolia last Saturday to join SMB in a share of fifth place in the team standings.

Jeron Teng and the Aces look to stretch the win streak.

In the 3 p.m. game, Alaska goes for its fourth consecutive victory when it faces NLEX.

The Aces, who last week announced they will leave the PBA at the end of the Governors’ Cup, continuedteir winning ways with a come-from-behind 102-97 victory over Terrafirma.

Jeron Teng led the comeback from 20 points down, pouring in a career-high 30 points as the Aces climbed to solo third with a 5-2 win-loss record.

NLEX (5-3) goes for its second consecutive win after breaking a three-game losing streak with a 117-97 win over Blackwater last Friday.

The scene shifts to the Ynares Center in Antipolo for the first time in this pandemic with the Smart-Araneta Coliseum serving as the venue for the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

