Oftana, Semerad taken to hospital, add to NLEX injury woes

NLEX lost its second straight game in the PBA Governors Cup, and, worse, also lost two key players when the season-ending conference resumed on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tony Semerad and rookie Calvin Oftana went down one after the other in the Road Warriors’ 110-100 setback to undefeated Meralco.

Semerad was the first to go out after hurting his calf in the third period. Oftana followed suit in the fourth quarter in what is initially feared as a fractured left hand.

The two went straight to the hospital after the game as the Road Warriors went crashing to a 4-2 (win-loss) record.

“The mere fact they asked to be substituted during the crucial part of the game, I think that says a lot that it’s kind of serious,” said coach Yeng Guiao, obviously concerned with the health situation of the two players who play major roles in his rotation.

NLEX injury woes pile up

The injuries added to the woes of NLEX, which is already missing hurting big man Mike Miranda.

The NLEX mentor refused to speculate on the injuries hounding Semerad and Oftana until he received the medical findings.

“Maybe later tonight I’ll have some updates on their situations,” said Guiao. “I’m hoping it’s not too serious, yan ang hope ko. Pinagdadasal namin na sana huwag maging serious.”

Oftana finished with 10 points and six rebounds, and two assists, while Semerad added six points and a single rebound and assist.

A third NLEX player in Kris Rosales also went out with a dislocated finger early in the fourth, although Guiao doesn’t consider it serious enough.

“'Yung mga dislocated finger, you can play through them. So kaya hindi ko masyadong concern yun. It’s still an injury. We still have to take him out. But I think we can fix that out in the next few days,” said Guiao.

