Calvin Oftana quick to move on from contentious foul on Paul Lee

CALVIN Oftana shrugged off the contested foul called on him that led to Magnolia’s game-winning free throws over TNT, 94-92, in their PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike Tropang Giga coach Chot Reyes who furiously confronted league officials after the match, Oftana was cool as a cucumber and said such incidents are part and parcel of the game.

“No comment. Ganun talaga ang basketball,” said the sophomore wingman after playing his first game in a TNT uniform. “May mga ganung bagay na nangyayari talaga.”

See: Magnolia endures loss of import, outduels TNT in close finish

Oftana was whistled for a foul in the final four seconds as he tried to reach in on a driving Paul Lee, with the scored tied at 92-all.

Lee calmly sank the two free throws to put the Hotshots in front.

TNT however, no longer has a timeout and was forced to put up a desperation shot by Roger Pogoy that failed to hit its mark at the buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“He didn’t touch him,” team manager Jojo Lastimosa was heard telling game officials while trying to pacify Reyes.

Oftana was quicker to move on.

“We need to move on and look forward to the next game,” said the former NCAA MVP, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, but shot 4-of-11 from the field.

Watch Now

Oftana was acquired by TNT in a three-team trade with Blackwater and NLEX.

Like the foul that was called on him, the new TNT player just dismiss the issue.

“Ganun talaga yung buhay naming mga players. Hindi namin alam kung kailan kami mate-trade or mag-i-stay kami. It’s a matter of fact na lang siguro na trabahuhin namin kung ano yung binigay sa amin,” said Oftana.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.