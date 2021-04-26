Danny E on Bong Alvarez, Abueva, Caguioa, Castro, other star clients

DANNY Espiritu has too many interesting stories to tell in his close to 35 years of being the premier players’ agent in the country.

The youthful-looking representative, who hardly looked his age of 74, was such a colorful subject, besides being a good story teller himself that his supposed one-and-a-half hour guesting in the pilot episode of SPIN.ph’s ZOOM In ran for almost three hours.

Espiritu had a good time reminiscing especially when it involved the more than 200 players he had handled from the time he first ventured into the business in 1987.

As a way to compress some of the agent’s curious revelations, Espiritu gamely took part in the segment ‘Fast Take’ (or should it be ‘Fastbreak’ since it’s all about sports) where he had to answer within seconds some naughty and trivia questions asked of him.

Below were some of the agent’s intriguing responses which of course, were made in the spirit of fun and sportsmanship.

Q: Sa mga player mo sino ang chick magnate, yung attractive sa mga chicks?

D.E.: Bong Alvarez

Q: Sino ang pinaka-pasaway?

D.E.: Bong Alvarez din kasi siya yung pinaka-maraming controversies

Q: Sino ang pinaka-favorite mo?

D.E.: Pare-parehas lang sila

Q: Sino ang gusto mo ang ugali?

D.E.: Ngayon, si Jayson Castro

Q: Pinakamabait sa mga player mo?

D.E.: Marami silang mabait. Ang hirap a. Hahahaha.

Q: Pinaka-madalas bumale?

D.E.: Wala akong maisip.

Q: Walang umuutang sa iyo or nag-a-advance?

D.E.: Pare-parehas sila. Sila na lang makakasagot nun. Hahahaha. Pero pag humiram may pangangailangan talaga.

Q: Kung player ka ngayon, saan mo gustong lumaro, sa SMC or MVP?

D.E.: Grabe naman, hahaha. Alaska. Hahaha.

Q: Sa tingin mo sa players ngayon ng Ginebra, sino ang future Robert Jaworski, dahil wala ng (Mark) Caguioa, pababa na?

D.E.: Hindi ko rin alam.

Q: Si Scottie Thompson ba nasa mold na maging future Jaworski?

D.E.: Hindi pa, hindi mo pa masasabi.

Q: Sino pinaka-isip bata sa mga player mo?

D.E.: Siguro si Calvin Abueva. Hahaha.

Q: Ano ang weakness ng isang Mark Caguioa?

D.E.: Yung weakness niya? Ahhh, masyado siyang serious

Q: Bakit hindi mo na-handle si James Yap?

D.E.: Meron na kasing humahawak sa kanya that time. Hindi kami personally nakapag-meet

Q: Pinakamalaking signing bonus na natanggap ng player mo?

D.E.: P250,000.

Q: Nanunulot ka ba ng players ng iba?

D.E.: Namimigay ako ng player. Puwede mong kunin ang player ko dahil walang kontrata sa akin. Pero di ko puwedeng kunin ang players ninyo kasi may kontrata sa inyo.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

D.E.: Iisa lang ang tatandaan ng mga player sa akin. Kapag may problem ka, huwag mo nang palakihin. Habang maliit, maliit ang solusyon. Pag pinalaki mo yan, malaki rin ang solusyon.

