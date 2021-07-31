Fit-again Noy Baclao ready for return from season-long layoff: Black

EVERYTHING is going so good so far for Meralco in its PBA Philippine Cup campaign.

And the Bolts are bound to get even better in the coming days ahead.

The team is set to put veteran Noy Baclao in its regular rotation that gives the Bolts an added size and body in the middle.

Noy Baclao injury update

"Yes he''s ready and he's ok," said Black of the 34-year-old big man, who has fully recovered from a ruptured right patellar tendon that kept him out of action for more than a season.

Baclao, according to Black, is already listed as part of Meralco's active roster and was already good to go in the team's game against Alaska on Saturday.

It’s just Black opted not to use him in the game the Bolts won, 89-80, to improve to a 4-1 record.

"I just didn't use him, but he could have played tonight," said Black.

But the Meralco coach mentioned Baclao will finally get to play his first PBA game wearing the Bolts' famed orange-colored uniform in their next game, tentatively scheduled on August 4 against NLEX.

"He's already in the active roster and he'll play in the next game," said Black.

Coach and player of course, go a long way back during their time together with Ateneo.

Baclao was part of two (2008 and 2009) of the five straight championships Black won while coaching the Blue Eagles.

The 6-foot-5 native of Bacolod was the UAAP Finals MVP in 2008 and the Defensive Player of the Year the following season.

Those credentials earned him the no. 1 overall pick during the 2010 PBA draft, selected by Air21.

