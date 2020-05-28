Noy Baclao raring to return as he cherishes 'new life' with Meralco

NOY Baclao feels reinvigorated with his move to Meralco, determined to contribute and help the Bolts win a championship in the PBA after a serious injury last year.

Baclao recently signed to a new contract with the Bolts after four years with Alaska, reuniting him with his coach with Ateneo in Norman Black. The 32-year-old Baclao is still recovering from a major injury he suffered while with the Aces, but he is already looking forward to his return to the court.

“Actually, excited na ako maglaro talaga,” said Baclao during a recent SPIN Sidelines episode. “Nangigigil na ako kung alam niyo lang. Ilang months na ako naka-standby. Pero dahan dahan lang muna.”

Baclao is still in the healing stage after he suffered a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee last year. Despite the setback, Baclao, the number one pick of Air21 in the 2010 draft, is taking the injury as a blessing in disguise and considers his signing with Meralco as gaining a “new life.”

When asked how he has been coping with the injury, Baclao said: “After ko na-injured, prayer talaga. Kailangan mo labanan eh. Kahit papaano, mas naging mentally tough ako.”

Now nearing full recovery, Baclao said he is motivated as ever to bounce back and become a better player after the injury.

“May gusto akong patunayan. Blessing na rin sa akin kasi nung na-draft ako, parang naging chill lang ako, relax relax lang. After getting the number one pick, nasa akin na daw lahat. Pero ngayon, nabalik sa zero, kailangan ko i-earn ‘yung minutes ko. Sana hindi pa huli. Kaya sinasabi ko, new life ko talaga.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Still known as one of the better defenders in the league, Baclao said he is on his way to a full recovery, although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented him from undergoing therapy.

“Getting better naman kahit papaano pero dahil sa COVID, parang ‘yung therapy ko, nag-stop muna. Pero ‘yung PT ko, binibigyan nila ako ng workouts sa bahay. Kahit papaano, lumalakas na. Looking forward na nga ako. Excited na ako,” Baclao said.

Baclao said he has already attended a few of Meralco’s practices before the season was stopped due to the pandemic, allowing him to get accustomed with the Bolts’ system and knowing his new teammates better.

“Grateful ako sa management ng Meralco kasi they took the risk na papirmahin ako. May nakita sila sa akin kahit papaano. Kay coach Norman (Black), kay sir Paolo (Trillo), lahat sa management ng Meralco. Sobrang grateful ako dahil kahit papaano, may trabaho pa ako,” he added.