NorthPort stays hot, adds Phoenix to victims for third win in a row

ANTIPOLO – NorthPort extended its winning streak to three games, defeating Phoenix Super LPG, 101-93, on Saturday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Center.

Jamel Artis had 29 points in another no-relief effort, while also getting local production from Paolo Taha and Jamie Malonzo to lift the Batang Pier to another win, their third victory after starting the conference with a 0-5 record.

NorthPort also completed a sweep of their games without Robert Bolick, who is playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Taha had 19 points, while Malonzo scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as the Batang Pier, who grabbed an 83-70 lead early in the fourth, the biggest of the game.

Artis and Taha controlled the game in the first half, combining for 30 points in the first half as NorthPort grabbed a 50-43 lead.

“’Yung fighting heart nandoon at ‘yung will to win,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio. “Naka-set na talaga ‘yung mga players ngayon. Alam na nila ‘yung roles nila at kung kailan sila papasok.”

Arwind Santos had 15 points and nine rebounds, and Jerick Balanza had 12 points including the jumper that raised the lead to 13.

The Fuel Masters continued their struggles, falling to their third straight loss to go down at 4-5.

Dominique Sutton had 23 points and 12 rebounds, while Matthew Wright had 22 points in a frustrating night for Phoenix in the game that saw head coach Topex Robinson being ejected late in the fourth for hi second technical foul.

The scores:

NorthPort 101 – Artis 29, Taha 19, Santos 15, Malonzo 13, Balanza 12, Rike 5, Doliguez 4, Subido 2, Sumang 2, Abundo 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 93 – Sutton 23, Wright 22, Jazul 20, Perkins 12, Manganti 8, Melecio 4, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Rios 0, Robles 0, Porter 0.

Quarters: 23-18; 50-43; 81-70; 101-93.

