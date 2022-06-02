NorthPort to miss another big man as Troy Rike uncertain for new season

NORTHPORT rookie JM Calma will have to play extra minutes right in his first PBA season.

The Batang Pier are going to miss the services of sophomore big man Troy Rike who remains in the US and whose availability for the Philippine Cup is still a mystery for the Batang Pier.

Where is Troy Rike?

SPIN.ph learned the 6-foot-8 Rike is leaning on taking a leave of absence for the league’s 47th season with still a year left in the two-year contract he initially signed with the franchise.

Coach Pido Jarencio refused to comment on Rike skipping the season, but said the Batang Pier have become smaller in size this year.

“Lumiit kami this season. Wala kaming malaki. Kaya si JM kailangan maglaro agad para sa amin,” said the NorthPort coach on Thursday when the PBA held its first Media Day for the season after a two-year absence.

The absence of Rike is definitely a blow to NorthPort’s frontcourt especially with veteran center Greg Slaughter still coming to terms with the franchise.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That leaves the Batang Pier with the 6-foot-6 Calma manning the middle for them as he tries to blend with sophomore star Jamie Malonzo and former MVP Arwind Santos.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Calma was picked no. 6 overall by the Batang Pier in the recent rookie draft.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.