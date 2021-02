NORTHPORT re-signed to new contracts three key players vital to its campaign in PBA Season 46.

The Batang Pier gave new deals to Paolo Taha, Jervy Cruz, and Nico Elorde on Tuesday although terms of the contracts were not made.

The three players were with NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan and players’ representative Danny Espiritu.

