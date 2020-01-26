Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kelly Nabong vows to keep emotions in check as he inks one-year deal with Northport

    by Gerry Ramos
    A CHANGED man in Kelly Nabong vows to show up for NorthPort in the coming PBA 45th season.

    The eccentric forward has sat down, talked, and finally came to terms with the team where he had one of the most productive seasons of his career.

    Nabong inked a one-year pact with the Batang Pier over the weekend and with the promise to coach Pido Jarencio that he'll behave for the entire season.

    Coming off a vacation in Taiwan with his family, the controversial veteran big man has already joined NorthPort in its training camp.

