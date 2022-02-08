Roi Sumang, Alvin Abundo make PBA comeback via NorthPort

NORTHPORT has taken a stop-gap measure as three key players have yet to be secured days before the PBA Governors’ Cup resumes.

Roi Sumang and Alvin Abundo make their respective comeback in the league, signing with the Batang Pier along with rookie free agent Chris Dumapig as confirmed by team manager Bonnie Tan and assistant Waiyip Chong.

The contracts of the three will be for the remainder of the season-ending tournament.

The addition of Sumang and Co. comes in the wake of NorthPort still not coming to terms with key players Greg Slaughter, Robert Bolick, and Nico Elorde on new deals, with time ticking away as the import-laden conference restarts on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

