Northport set to see action in Week Two of PBA restart

THE PBA released its schedule for the week with NorthPort finally playing in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup restart.

The Batang Pier will resume hostilities as they battle Blackwater on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

NorthPort will also play back-to-back games in the weekend with a clash against Terrafirma on Saturday and NLEX on Sunday.

Curiously, Alaska and Meralco will not have games this week. The two teams had games that were postponed last week.

Magnolia battles NLEX to start the week's games on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., while TNT stakes its unbeaten record against San Miguel at 3 p.m.

Rain or Shine clashes with Barangay Ginebra at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Terrafirma looks to continue its winning ways on Thursday against Phoenix Super LPG at 2 p.m.

On Friday, Magnolia goes up against Rain or Shine at 12:30 p.m., NLEX clashes with TNT at 3 p.m., and Barangay Ginebra goes up against San Miguel at 6 p.m.

Blackwater faces off with Phoenix Super LPG on Saturday, 4:35 p.m.

San Miguel clashes with Rain or Shine at 2 p.m., and Barangay Ginebra meets TNT on Sunday at 4:35 p.m.

