NorthPort says Greg Slaughter sitting out debut a 'team decision'

NORTHPORT said sitting out Greg Slaughter in its opening game against Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday night was a team decision.

The 7-foot Slaughter showed up in uniform at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig and joined his new team during the pre-game warm-up - the only time he stepped on the floor in the 85-63 loss to the Bolts.

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

He spent the entire match on the bench as the Bolts held the Batang Pier to their lowest points output in franchise history - and the second worse field goal percentage in a game in league history.

In a team statement, the Batang Pier said Slaughter wasn't fielded in as he just arrived from a month-long stay in the US to have himself vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 33-year-old big man had just completed his 10-day quarantine and joined NorthPort in practice for the first time after a long while only last Thursday.

"Kakabalik lang kasi niya," said one team official.

Slaughter, acquired in a blockbuster trade from Barangay Ginebra for Christian Standhardinger, politely begged off from being interviewed.

