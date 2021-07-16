Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    NorthPort says Greg Slaughter sitting out debut a 'team decision'

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    NORTHPORT said sitting out Greg Slaughter in its opening game against Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup on Friday night was a team decision.

    The 7-foot Slaughter showed up in uniform at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig and joined his new team during the pre-game warm-up - the only time he stepped on the floor in the 85-63 loss to the Bolts.

    Greg Slaughter being interviewed before NorthPort game against Meralco.

    He spent the entire match on the bench as the Bolts held the Batang Pier to their lowest points output in franchise history - and the second worse field goal percentage in a game in league history.

    In a team statement, the Batang Pier said Slaughter wasn't fielded in as he just arrived from a month-long stay in the US to have himself vaccinated against COVID-19.

    The 33-year-old big man had just completed his 10-day quarantine and joined NorthPort in practice for the first time after a long while only last Thursday.

    "Kakabalik lang kasi niya," said one team official.

      Slaughter, acquired in a blockbuster trade from Barangay Ginebra for Christian Standhardinger, politely begged off from being interviewed.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

