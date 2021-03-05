NorthPort coach Pido says chance to get Slaughter 'too good to pass up'

NORTHPORT coach Pido Jarencio said the opportunity to get seven-footer Greg Slaughter in a trade with Barangay Ginebra was too good to pass up.

“In the last season, we were outrebounded so with Greg around, I’m certain that we have now an inside presence. He can intimidate,” said Jarencio as he explained the reason behind management's decision to trade Christian Standhardinger.

“Christian is not a bad player, but what we need now is one who can intimidate inside,” said Jarencio. “Besides, [Slaughter] trained in the US for a while and played with some big guys so I believe he’s in top shape now.”

“With Greg, I believe we can go up against the best teams because Greg can shoot from the perimeter and attack the basket,” said Jarencio, who added that the former Ateneo star would be playing for 30 to 35 minutes for the team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NorthPort management, on the other hand, is convinced the trade would benefit both teams.

Continue reading below ↓

Slaughter played his first six seasons with the Ginebra Kings but did not play in last season’s bubble which the team won at the expense of TNT Tropang Giga.

NorthPort is excited to have Slaughter as the team’s spearhead as the Batang Pier intend to bounce back following a forgettable showing the last time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“The team is thrilled to have him, knowing he worked hard in the US to polish his game,” the team added.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Meantime, Standhardinger expressed his gratitude to the team, especially to Jarencio, for helping him polish his game.

“I want to thank NorthPort Batang Pier for everything — for taking a chance on me and for the great memories that we had together,” Standhardinger said in a post on his official Instagram page.

Standhardinger gave special mention on his first conference with the team that saw the Batang Pier pull off crucial wins to earn the No. 8 seed before shocking top-ranked NLEX in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Governors’ Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jarencio credited the team’s feat to an import who was a “monster” inside the paint.

“I will never forget our (five)-game winning streak, (four) of which are do or die games! Also, when we upset the number one ranked team and reach the semifinals in our first conference together,” said Standhardinger, who was later named the Best Player of the Conference.

“It was an honor to fight alongside my teammates/ friends who are not only amazing players but also great people,” added Standhardinger.

“Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Pido! Thank you coach, for allowing me to go all out for the team and giving me the trust that comes with it,” he said.